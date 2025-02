Doctor's burnt body found in his room in government hospital in Rajasthan's Jalore

On Monday morning, the police received information that smoke was emanating from his room, Circle Officer Gautam Jain said.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent for the body for post-mortem.

Prima facie it appears that the fire was caused due to smoking cigarettes in the room, Jain said.

The victim was alone in the room when the incident happened.

His family had gone to Jaipur to attend a wedding, the officer said.

The officer added that no case has been registered yet.

During the initial probe, the police found that Meena had difficulty in movement due to pain in his body and knees.