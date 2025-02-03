Experts say defence needs more capital for capacity building, modernisation

NEW DELHI: Calling the 2025-26 Budget for defence status quoist, experts said India needs to build capacity to utilise the allocated funds by strengthening the indigenisation goal.

Defence Budget has been pegged at Rs 6,81,210.27 crore Rs 6,21,540.85 crore for 2024-25, an increase of 9.6 per cent.

Retired Major General Sudhakar Jee said the allocation has declined between 2012-13 and 2023-24 from 16.4% to 12.9%. It stands at 1.9% of the projected GDP for the year. “Having the funds is just one part as we need to have the capacity to utilise the given funds,” he said.