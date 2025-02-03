Government gears up to counter Opposition on ‘One Nation One Election’

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA government is intensifying its efforts to gain support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) initiative. Recently, the NDA held a meeting to strategise on how to counter Opposition and present the significant Bill.

According to a senior BJP leader, the government’s focus remains on addressing all legal hurdles of the proposal to ensure smooth implementation.

The cabinet has already approved the One Nation, One Election Bill. Sources indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed his ministers to take the message directly to the public to explain the necessity and potential benefits of the ONOE system, particularly in terms of reducing election-related costs, improving governance efficiency, and aligning the electoral cycle for a more streamlined process.

“The government is optimistic that by engaging with the public about the bill’s advantages, they can build widespread support, overcoming Opposition concerns and legal challenges that may arise,” said a source, adding that the NDA allies would, after wider consultation, reach out to people.