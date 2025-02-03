Government gears up to counter Opposition on ‘One Nation One Election’

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA government is intensifying its efforts to gain support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) initiative. Recently, the NDA held a meeting to strategise on how to counter Opposition and present the significant Bill.
According to a senior BJP leader, the government’s focus remains on addressing all legal hurdles of the proposal to ensure smooth implementation.
The cabinet has already approved the One Nation, One Election Bill. Sources indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed his ministers to take the message directly to the public to explain the necessity and potential benefits of the ONOE system, particularly in terms of reducing election-related costs, improving governance efficiency, and aligning the electoral cycle for a more streamlined process.
“The government is optimistic that by engaging with the public about the bill’s advantages, they can build widespread support, overcoming Opposition concerns and legal challenges that may arise,” said a source, adding that the NDA allies would, after wider consultation, reach out to people.
A source also said that the BJP’s strategic move aims to present a unified front and counter any challenges posed by Opposition parties. After the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has been widely criticised, the NDA leaders are keen to emphasise the positive aspects of the ONOE ahead of the next general elections, due in 2029.
As the ONOE Bill is another major legislative priority, the NDA government will proceed cautiously, taking all allies into confidence. “This bill proposes a synchronised schedule for state and national elections, aiming to reduce the frequency of elections, lower costs, and streamline the electoral process,” a BJP leader said.
Indo-Japanese film on Ramayana screening in House
Following PM Narendra Modi’s mention of the 1993 Japanese-Indian animation film ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ during his radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ recently, a special screening of the film is scheduled for lawmakers in Parliament on February 15. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, MPs and other guests will attend the screening.