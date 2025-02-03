Haryana Minister Vij attacks state government, CM Saini; accuses BJP of working against him

CHANDIGARH: Not all is well within the BJP in the Jatland, once again, as Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij attacked his own state government and CM Nayab Singh Saini in a post on X.

In the post, he accused party leaders of working against him during the recent assembly elections, besides demanding state party president Mohan Lal Badoli’s resignation over gang rape allegations against him.

Vij wrote in an X post that the same party workers who were in a picture of Ashish Tayal with CM Saini had been spotted with Chitra Sarwara, the opposing candidate, during the assembly elections.

He questioned, "What is this relationship called? Tayal is still Nayab Saini’s best friend, so the question arises who made him oppose BJP candidate?”

Vij had earlier announced that he would start an agitation against his government if the works of the people of Ambala Cantonment were affected. He had earlier claimed that officials did not follow his directions, following which he had also stopped holding ‘janta darbars.’

While talking to media on Sunday at Gohana in Sonipat, he asked how someone accused of rape could hold meetings with women in the party, referring to state party president Mohan Lal Badoli.

Some time back, Vij had demanded that Badoli should resign from the post of state party president till the Himachal Police concluded its investigation, as the allegations against him were very serious and that he was sure the BJP high command would soon take some action.

On his visit to Rohtak on Sunday he said, "Everything can be taken away from me, but my seniority cannot be snatched. I have been elected MLA for the seventh time." He said this in reference to the recent remarks made by CM Saini.

Vij said, "It has been over 100 days since I raised the issue on an open platform that officers worked against me during the elections. Now, it does not matter whether someone has been shifted or not. I have not taken an official house, but I have only an official car. If it is taken away, my supporters have already said they will buy one for me. No one can snatch my MLA-ship, as I was elected by the people. It makes no difference to me.”

Vij further added that he wants the party and the state government to work properly and CM Saini should listen to the ministers, MLAs and the public.

"Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana had called me up some ten days and said that officers in Yamunanagar were now listening to him. It is nice if the officers have started listening to him (Rana) now,’’ he said.