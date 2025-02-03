India, Indonesia bound by shared heritage, says PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the relationship between Indian and Indonesia is not just based on geo-political, it is deeply rooted in thousands of years of culture and history.
He emphasised that the bond between these two countries is based on heritage, science and faith with both countries having a tradition of unity in diversity.
Modi was addressing the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Jakarta, Indonesia, via video conferencing.
“It is my pleasure that I have become a part of the Maha Kumbabhishegam of the Murugan Temple in Jakarta. I am far from Jakarta but my mind is close to it, just like India and Indonesia are close to each other. I extend my wishes to all the people there on the occasion of Maha Kumbabhishegam,” Modi said, adding that Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto had taken the love of 140 crore Indians from India just a few days ago.
He said that through their president, the people of Indonesia must be experiencing the good wishes of every Indian sent from here. “I congratulate all of you and crores of devotees of Lord Murugan in India, Indonesia, and across the world on the occasion of the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Jakarta Temple. I wish that the praise of Lord Murugan continues through the hymns of Tiruppugal. May the mantras of Skanda Shashthi Kavacham protect all people,” Modi said.
Describing Indonesia and India relations rooted with culture and faith, PM Modi said, “For the people of India and Indonesia, our relations are not just geopolitical. We are connected by thousands of years of culture. We are connected by thousands of years of history. Our relationship is of heritage, of science, of faith. Our relationship is of shared faith, of spirituality. We are also related to Lord Murugan and Lord Shri Ram. And we are also related to Lord Buddha”.
He also highlighted that when someone from India visits the Prambanan temple in Indonesia, they experience the same spiritual feeling as they feel in Kashi and Kedarnath.
The stories of Kakawin and Serat Ramayaba evoke the same emotions as Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas in India, he added.