India, Indonesia bound by shared heritage, says PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the relationship between Indian and Indonesia is not just based on geo-political, it is deeply rooted in thousands of years of culture and history.

He emphasised that the bond between these two countries is based on heritage, science and faith with both countries having a tradition of unity in diversity.

Modi was addressing the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Jakarta, Indonesia, via video conferencing.

“It is my pleasure that I have become a part of the Maha Kumbabhishegam of the Murugan Temple in Jakarta. I am far from Jakarta but my mind is close to it, just like India and Indonesia are close to each other. I extend my wishes to all the people there on the occasion of Maha Kumbabhishegam,” Modi said, adding that Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto had taken the love of 140 crore Indians from India just a few days ago.