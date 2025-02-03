India-led international Big Cat Alliance comes into force

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, India has succeeded in its effort to establish an inter-governmental international organization and international legal entity dedicated to conserving big cats globally.

The alliance was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 April 2023, during the event ‘Commemorating 50 years of Project Tiger’.

Strengthening global efforts in big cat conservation and habitual restoration, International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) has garned formal membership from five countries including the Republic of Nicaragua, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of India, Federal Republic of Somalia, and Republic of Liberia, through their signing of official framework which came into force on 23rd January 2025, said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).