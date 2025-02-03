Insider track | With Analytico in, can Congress replicate Amethi magic in Delhi?

The agency, Analytico Data Analysis Pvt Ltd, which worked with the Congress in Amethi during the last Lok Sabha elections and also the Jharkhand assembly elections, has been brought in to boost the party’s prospects for the upcoming Delhi elections at the request of the central leadership. Their role involves supporting booth-level coordination and election strategies to ensure the party remains competitive. The agency has identified 20 assembly seats with significant Muslim and Dalit populations, including Badli, Jangpura, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Sultanpur Majra. They are also refining strategies like Dalit outreach, led by Rahul Gandhi. According to the agency, the party has a good chance of winning five of these seats.

Govt adopts no-risk approach in hunt for next SEBI chief face

With the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure set to end on February 28, the government has initiated the process of finding a replacement. Earlier this week, the government put out an advertisement, in search for the right face for the top post. Officials concerned indicate that this time, the government is careful about appointing private sector professionals, especially in light of the Hindenburg controversy surrounding Buch. With sources in North Block hinting that the next SEBI chief could come from a bureaucracy, financial services or regulatory sector background, some names are doing the rounds as possible choices. This include Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority chairperson Debashish Panda and former SBI MD Dinesh Khara.