JMM passes 50-point resolution on 46th foundation day; demands rejection of CAA, UCC, NRC in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on its 46th foundation on Sunday, passed a 50-point resolution demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reject of CAA, UCC and NRC in Jharkhand.

The programme was attended by party's Executive Pesident and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and brother Basant Soren. This traditional event observed annually on February 2, provides the party a platform to showcase its strength in the tribal stronghold. It holds special significance this year following the party's overwhelming victory in the recent assembly polls.

Besides demanding the rejection of CAA, UCC and NRC from Jharkhand, the proposal also demanded strict implementation of Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act and Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act. It was also demanded that that a High Court Bench should be established in Dumka in accordance with Section 25(3) of the Bihar State Reorganisation Bill 2000. All the leaders present on the stage during the event agreed to these proposals unanimously.

The proposal was read by party’s District President Shiv Kumar Baski regarding the problems of the people and basic demands of the state including Santhal Pargana.

The people present there supported him by beating the drums and demanded that the proposals and problems be resolved on a priority basis. It was also decided that the 50-point proposals would be sent to the government through the Divisional Commissioner in the form of a memorandum, so that it could be included in the government's agenda on a priority basis and the problems could be resolved as soon as possible in the interest of the state.