Maharashtra reports 2.19 lakh financial fraud cases worth Rs 38,000 crore in 2024; Mumbai tops list

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 2,19,047 cases of financial fraud last year, with Rs 38,872.14 crore as the total amount involved and the highest number of such incidents in Mumbai, as per data shared by the state Home Department.

Among various prominent places, Mumbai reported the highest number of financial fraud cases at 51,873 involving a total amount of Rs 12,404.12 crore. This was followed by Pune city, which recorded 22,059 fraud cases, with losses amounting to Rs 5,122.66 crore.

Pune district as a whole reported 42,802 cases, with 16,115 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad (Rs 3,291.25 crore in losses) and 4,628 fin une Rural (Rs 434.35 crore in losses).

Thane district followed closely with 35,388 fraud cases reported. Thane city recorded 20,892 cases, Navi Mumbai 13,260 and Thane Rural 1,236 cases.

The total financial loss in the district was Rs 8,583.61 crore, according to the data.