MP caste leader urges newlyweds to have five children; says larger families needed to protect Hindu traditions

BHOPAL: A month after a Brahmin caste leader (accorded the minister of state-MoS status) in Madhya Pradesh, appealed his caste’s newly married couples to have four children and get Rs 1 lakh, another caste leader in the same central Indian state, has given ‘Hum do humare paanch’ (We two our five) slogan to newly wedded couple of his caste.
After giving the ‘Hum do humare paanch’ slogan at the mass marriage of 201 economically weak couple of his Majhi-Kahar caste under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana in Khargone district of southwestern MP on Sunday, the caste’s Khargone district president Narendra Verma told journalists that his caste would give Rs 1 lakh to all those couples of his caste, who actualise the slogan.
Importantly, Verma gave the ‘We two our five’ slogan at the government program, where senior BJP leaders of the district, including the newly-appointed district BJP president Nanda Brahmane and city municipality chairperson Chhaya Joshi were present.
“'We two and our five' slogan is being given here, as political parties through slogans such as 'Hum Do Humare Do' and 'Sher Ka Bachcha Ek Hi Achcha', particularly since the 1990s are ruining our traditions. By following such slogans, the entire Hindu community, including the Majhi-Kahar caste will have to bear serious consequences in future. To check this, we’re giving the slogan of 'Hum Do Humare Paanch' to our caste. This slogan will also help our practices move forward,” Verma said with the new Khargone district BJP chief Nanda Brahmane.
“Such slogans are necessary to protect Hinduism and the entire Sanatani society. All our mahapurush (great men) have been the fifth, sixth or seventh child of their parents. Swami Vivekananda was the fifth child of his parents. So if we don’t have at least five children from where will we get our Mahapurush (great men),” Verma said.
Before it, on January 12, Brahmin caste leader and the head of state government’s Parshuram Kalyan Board Vishnu Rajoria had given the appeal to newly married Brahmin couples, to “Have four children and get a reward of Rs 1 Lakh.”
The appeal was made by Rajoria, a MoS, at the Sanadhya Brahmin Samaj Vivah Parichay Sammelan held in Indore on January 12.
While claiming that the population of non-Hindus was increasing fast in the country, he had urged the youths present at the Sunday’s gathering of Brahmins in Indore, to ensure the protection of their coming generations.
Verma and Rajoria aren’t the first ones to make such appeals/slogans, as in March 2023, the Hindu Rashtra supporter religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ‘Bageshwar Baba’ (who heads the Chhatarpur-MP based famous Lord Hanuman shrine Bageshwar Dham) too had appealed Hindus to have at least four children, two of whom should be spared to serve the nation and Lord Ram.
Also, in July 2024, a Hindu seer, Mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Swami Premanand Maharaj had asked every Hindu woman to give birth to four sons.
“Even the Bhagwat (Bhagwat Purana) mentions about one man having 60,000 sons. But now, each one has one or at maximum two sons. It’s time we start contemplating that if we’ve to turn Bharat (India) into Hindustan, then each of our mothers, each family should have at least four sons,” the seer had said.