MP caste leader urges newlyweds to have five children; says larger families needed to protect Hindu traditions

BHOPAL: A month after a Brahmin caste leader (accorded the minister of state-MoS status) in Madhya Pradesh, appealed his caste’s newly married couples to have four children and get Rs 1 lakh, another caste leader in the same central Indian state, has given ‘Hum do humare paanch’ (We two our five) slogan to newly wedded couple of his caste.

After giving the ‘Hum do humare paanch’ slogan at the mass marriage of 201 economically weak couple of his Majhi-Kahar caste under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana in Khargone district of southwestern MP on Sunday, the caste’s Khargone district president Narendra Verma told journalists that his caste would give Rs 1 lakh to all those couples of his caste, who actualise the slogan.

Importantly, Verma gave the ‘We two our five’ slogan at the government program, where senior BJP leaders of the district, including the newly-appointed district BJP president Nanda Brahmane and city municipality chairperson Chhaya Joshi were present.

“'We two and our five' slogan is being given here, as political parties through slogans such as 'Hum Do Humare Do' and 'Sher Ka Bachcha Ek Hi Achcha', particularly since the 1990s are ruining our traditions. By following such slogans, the entire Hindu community, including the Majhi-Kahar caste will have to bear serious consequences in future. To check this, we’re giving the slogan of 'Hum Do Humare Paanch' to our caste. This slogan will also help our practices move forward,” Verma said with the new Khargone district BJP chief Nanda Brahmane.

“Such slogans are necessary to protect Hinduism and the entire Sanatani society. All our mahapurush (great men) have been the fifth, sixth or seventh child of their parents. Swami Vivekananda was the fifth child of his parents. So if we don’t have at least five children from where will we get our Mahapurush (great men),” Verma said.