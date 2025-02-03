Punjab cops to install 2,300 CCTV cameras near Indo-Pak border as second line of defence

CHANDIGARH: In a move aimed at strengthening the second line of defence and enhancing surveillance capabilities, the Punjab Police is all set to install as many as 2,300 CCTV cameras in areas near the Indo-Pak international border stretching from Pathankot to Fazilka.

While inaugurating a slew of police infra projects at Pathankot including a new Cyber Crime Police Station located on the second floor of Police Station Division-1 in the district, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav on Monday said, "We are strengthening the second line of defence with 2300 CCTV cameras being installed at 703 strategic locations right from Pathankot till Fazilka, at a cost of Rs 45 crores."

He said the Cyber Crime Police Station is equipped with advanced technologies to tackle complex cybercrimes and provide swift and effective solutions to victims of online fraud. Citizens can report cybercrimes directly to the police station or through the toll-free helpline number 1930, he added.

Yadav also inaugurated the overhauled Police Command and Control Centre aimed at enhancing security in the border district by keeping vigil around all the entry and exit points in the entire Pathankot through CCTV cameras.

As many as 344 HD cameras, including Auto Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras, have been installed for live coverage of key areas, while another 357 cameras are being added to further strengthen security arrangements in the district, he said.