Punjab cops to install 2,300 CCTV cameras near Indo-Pak border as second line of defence

CHANDIGARH: In a move aimed at strengthening the second line of defence and enhancing surveillance capabilities, the Punjab Police is all set to install as many as 2,300 CCTV cameras in areas near the Indo-Pak international border stretching from Pathankot to Fazilka.
While inaugurating a slew of police infra projects at Pathankot including a new Cyber Crime Police Station located on the second floor of Police Station Division-1 in the district, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav on Monday said, "We are strengthening the second line of defence with 2300 CCTV cameras being installed at 703 strategic locations right from Pathankot till Fazilka, at a cost of Rs 45 crores."
He said the Cyber Crime Police Station is equipped with advanced technologies to tackle complex cybercrimes and provide swift and effective solutions to victims of online fraud. Citizens can report cybercrimes directly to the police station or through the toll-free helpline number 1930, he added.
Yadav also inaugurated the overhauled Police Command and Control Centre aimed at enhancing security in the border district by keeping vigil around all the entry and exit points in the entire Pathankot through CCTV cameras.
As many as 344 HD cameras, including Auto Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras, have been installed for live coverage of key areas, while another 357 cameras are being added to further strengthen security arrangements in the district, he said.
Yadav also addressed a joint meeting of officers of Punjab Police, Army and Border Security Force (BSF) at Police Station Narot Jaimal Singh.
While acclaiming the Pathankot Police for showing a high level of coordination and efforts to address drone crossings and terror activities, he said the Punjab Police, Army, BSF and central agencies need to work as one team to break the nexus of terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, who are working jointly on the orders of the ISI. Information sharing is crucial, and coordination between agencies is the need of an hour to combat these threats, he said.
He honoured high-performing officials and personnel of Punjab Police and BSF with DGP Commendation Discs and appreciation letters to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively.
He also joined the ‘Bada Khana’ lunch organized by the Pathankot Police, which provided an opportunity to officers of all ranks to interact with the Head of the Police Force and exchange ideas, thereby strengthening the bond that is essential for effective teamwork in the field.
Later, the DGP also visited the BSF’s Shaheed Kamaljeet Singh Border Outpost (BOP) situated at the international border to assess the security arrangements and interact with security forces deployed there.