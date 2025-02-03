Punjab police working to bring back gangsters running crime networks from jails in other states

CHANDIGARH: Punjab police have decided to bring back four dozen of criminals lodged in other state jails the gangsters lodged in jails across different states, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

According to sources, these gangsters wanted for murder and extortion, had managed to avoid being jailed in Punjab and continued their criminal activities inside the jails with the help of other criminals and also started recruiting the youth to carry out criminal activities.

A senior police officer on the condition of anonymity said that their growing network is posing a serious concern for the state police and thus they are trying to bring them back to Punjab to probe their involvement in different cases.

On the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, a list of about four dozen such gangsters had been prepared, of which 22 gangsters are from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang, 10 from Devinder Bambiha and Lucky Patial gangs, 8 from Harvinder Rinda and Lakhbir Landa gang, four from Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and two from Harry Chatha gang has been prepared, said sources. The Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of various districts have been instructed to study and examine their cases. The state police will approach the courts in the respective states where these gangsters are imprisoned to obtain production warrants.

Last year the Punjab Police arrested 559 gangsters, recovered 482 weapons, and blocked 483 social media accounts promoting violence and glorifying criminals. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with district police personnel carried out 64 encounters, three gangsters were neutralized, and 63 others were apprehended following exchanges of fire.