Rajasthan Assembly tables bill to curb 'unlawful' religious conversions

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday tabled the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, aiming to curb religious conversions through what the government thinks as "inducement, fraudulent means, or marriage."

The bill was introduced in the House by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel emphasising its necessity in the state.

Patel stated that the bill addresses forced conversions, ensuring that "nothing should happen against a person’s will."

He alleged that several organizations and individuals were misleading people, particularly in tribal areas, through false propaganda and financial enticements.

"This law will grant rights to individuals so that no one is treated unfairly in the future. Strict legal provisions will prevent any forced conversions," he asserted.