Rajasthan Assembly tables bill to curb 'unlawful' religious conversions

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday tabled the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, aiming to curb religious conversions through what the government thinks as "inducement, fraudulent means, or marriage."
The bill was introduced in the House by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel emphasising its necessity in the state.
Patel stated that the bill addresses forced conversions, ensuring that "nothing should happen against a person’s will."
He alleged that several organizations and individuals were misleading people, particularly in tribal areas, through false propaganda and financial enticements.
"This law will grant rights to individuals so that no one is treated unfairly in the future. Strict legal provisions will prevent any forced conversions," he asserted.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie questioned the intent behind the bill, calling for a detailed review of its provisions. He remarked that while action should be taken against forced conversions, the government seemed more focused on religious propaganda than addressing pressing issues like deaths at the Kumbh Mela.
The bill incorporates elements from the Rajasthan Religious Freedom Bill, 2008, which was twice passed during Vasundhara Raje’s tenure but failed to receive central approval. Under the new bill, even voluntary religious conversion will require prior notification to the district collector at least 60 days in advance.
A significant provision in the bill targets so-called "love jihad." If a marriage is found to have been carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion, it can be annulled by a family court. The bill defines "love jihad" as a marriage conducted with the intent of converting a person’s religion.
The legislation also introduces stricter penalties for forced conversions, particularly those involving minors, women, and individuals from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Convictions could lead to imprisonment ranging from one to five years, along with fines. Additionally, the state government is considering mandatory registration of live-in relationships to ensure better oversight.
Legal experts suggest that the bill aligns with the BJP’s broader strategy of strengthening anti-conversion laws in states under its rule. If enacted, the Rajasthan law will set a significant precedent in curbing religious conversions while also sparking further political and social debates on personal freedoms and religious rights.
The bill, after passing in the Assembly, will require Presidential assent before becoming law.