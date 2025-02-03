Retired army man killed in militant attack in J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR: A retired army man was killed and his wife and daughter injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

Police sources said militants fired from point blank range towards the retired army man Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife Aisha Akther and relative’s daughter at Behibagh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in the afternoon.

The trio sustained bullet injuries and were evacuated to nearby hospital.

According to doctors, the retired army man, who was shot in the abdomen, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His wife and relative, who sustained bullet wounds to their legs, are being treated in the hospital, and their condition has been described as stable.

After the militant attack, a contingent of police, army and CRPF men reached the attack site and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the attackers. The search operation was still ongoing when the latest reports came in. Senior security officials have also visited the area to assess the situation.