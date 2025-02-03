RSS-affiliated magazines to be kept in Chhattisgarh jails to ‘reform’ inmates

RAIPUR: The Jail department in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh has decided to add the Panchjanya (in Hindi) and the Organiser (in English), so-called mouthpieces of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the libraries for inmates. The prison libraries in the state were stated to have collections of books and publications on diverse subjects.
During a recent inspection, state Director General (Jail) Himanshu Gupta found that libraries in jails do not have the weekly Panchjanya and Organiser. He instructions officials to make the magazines available in all 33 state prisons. Chhattisgarh has five central, 20 district jails and eight sub jails.
The DG believes the decision could be a good move towards reforming prisoners, giving them right guidance, improving their learning and helping mental growth. It will encourage inmates to rehabilitate themselves in mainstream society after their release, the senior officer said. Jail administrations claimed the step will also create awareness among prisoners about ‘Sanatan Indian culture and patriotism’.
According to a senior officer, a prison library usually purchases newspapers, magazines and books every month. On an average, for every 50 inmates there is one newspaper and a magazine available in the prison library.
However, the Congress, questioning the decision, stated that people of the country no longer wish to read the divisive thoughts and hateful agenda promoted by the RSS-linked publications – Panchjanya and Organiser. “RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP. And the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh will misuse public money in the name of arranging the two weekly magazines in every jail”, Sushil Anand Shukla of the Congress said.
The Panchjanya, launched in 1948, and the Organiser, founded in 1947, were not considered for Chhattisgarh prison libraries during the earlier 15-year BJP regime under Raman Singh.