RSS-affiliated magazines to be kept in Chhattisgarh jails to ‘reform’ inmates

RAIPUR: The Jail department in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh has decided to add the Panchjanya (in Hindi) and the Organiser (in English), so-called mouthpieces of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the libraries for inmates. The prison libraries in the state were stated to have collections of books and publications on diverse subjects.

During a recent inspection, state Director General (Jail) Himanshu Gupta found that libraries in jails do not have the weekly Panchjanya and Organiser. He instructions officials to make the magazines available in all 33 state prisons. Chhattisgarh has five central, 20 district jails and eight sub jails.

The DG believes the decision could be a good move towards reforming prisoners, giving them right guidance, improving their learning and helping mental growth. It will encourage inmates to rehabilitate themselves in mainstream society after their release, the senior officer said. Jail administrations claimed the step will also create awareness among prisoners about ‘Sanatan Indian culture and patriotism’.