Security forces recover weapons, grenades, mortars in Manipur operations

GUWAHATI: Security forces and police recovered 10 weapons, ammunition and war-like stores during a series of joint operations in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.
A defence statement said the operations were carried out in the valley districts of Kakching and Thoubal and hill districts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur over the past week.
The Assam Rifles in coordination with the police launched a joint operation in Kangpokpi district and recovered one 5.56 mm rifle, one 7.62 mm rifle, one .303 sniper rifle, one .22 pistol, one single barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.
In another operation, a joint team of Assam Rifles and police apprehended a member of the insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) in Thoubal district and recovered ammunition.
On January 28, the Army in coordination with CRPF and police launched a joint operation on the road between Loilamkot and Nalon villages in Churachandpur district and recovered six long-range rockets along with a launcher stand, one country-made mortar (Pompei), ammunition and war-like stores.
In a follow up operation on January 30, Assam Rifles and police recovered one 9mm rifle, one 9mm pistol, two grenades, ammunition and war-like stores from Chairel Khunou in Kakching district.
“The successful recovery of these war-like stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region,” the defence statement said.
Meanwhile, the police arrested an active member of the insurgent group KCP (PWG) from Imphal West district on Sunday. The police said the person, identified as Leihaothabam Nanao Sharma alias Puremba, was involved in extortion activities in greater Imphal areas.
Last month, the state government established a dedicated anti-extortion cell. The initiative aims to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to address demands and extortion-related activities, ensuring the safety and security of the public.