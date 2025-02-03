Security forces recover weapons, grenades, mortars in Manipur operations

GUWAHATI: Security forces and police recovered 10 weapons, ammunition and war-like stores during a series of joint operations in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

A defence statement said the operations were carried out in the valley districts of Kakching and Thoubal and hill districts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur over the past week.

The Assam Rifles in coordination with the police launched a joint operation in Kangpokpi district and recovered one 5.56 mm rifle, one 7.62 mm rifle, one .303 sniper rifle, one .22 pistol, one single barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

In another operation, a joint team of Assam Rifles and police apprehended a member of the insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) in Thoubal district and recovered ammunition.

On January 28, the Army in coordination with CRPF and police launched a joint operation on the road between Loilamkot and Nalon villages in Churachandpur district and recovered six long-range rockets along with a launcher stand, one country-made mortar (Pompei), ammunition and war-like stores.