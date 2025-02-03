Speaking in Marathi made mandatory in Maharashtra government, semi-govt offices

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday made it mandatory to use Marathi for communication in all its offices and semi-government establishments, and warned employees not following the directive will face disciplinary action.

The planning department issued a notification making the use of Marathi language mandatory in government and semi-government offices, and asserted the decision applies to communication, official signage, and documentation across the state.

According to the notification, all government offices, municipal bodies, state corporations, and public institutions must display text in Marathi Devanagari script alongside Roman lettering on computer keypads and printers.

Visitors to government offices are also required to communicate in Marathi, except for those who do not speak the language, such as foreigners or non-Marathi speakers from outside Maharashtra.

Notices and signage inside offices also must be in Marathi, it said.

Government employees who do not follow these language rules will face disciplinary action.