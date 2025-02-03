JAIPUR: The morning of Day 4 at the Jaipur Literature Festival began on a nostalgic note. At the session, ‘Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab Jew’, organised by The New Indian Express, author and historian Avi Shlaim talked about his memoir with old friend and American historian Eugene Rogan.

The author discussed how his book offers a deeply personal and poignant account of the Jewish community that once thrived in Iraq – his home for the first five years of his life between 1945-50.

“Before 1948, there was a thriving Jewish community in the Middle East countries like Iran, Egypt, Iraq, and North Africa. Specially in Iraq, the Jewish community was well integrated into Iraqi society and even hand close bonds with locals. My family and I had a very comfortable life amid the prevailing religious tolerance towards minorities. My fondest memories are the ones where I slept under the starry sky at night on the roof and my garden table where we relished the feasts,” Shlaim said.

Shlaim’s world changed after the Farhud – an anti-Jewish programme in Baghdad in 1941. “It led to attacks on the Jewish community; murder, rape, looting and destruction of Jewish homes and businesses. We were left in shambles. Many Jewish families lost their Muslim friends in Baghdad as they were made to flee;” the author recollects pieces from shattered lives

Zionism, a movement towards ‘re-establishment of a Jewish nation’ through formation of Israel in 1948, also contributed to displacement of Arab Jews.