UP man avails loan to hire killers to gang-rape, murder sister-in-law

LUCKNOW: A man from Muzaffarnagar district in western Uttar Pradesh reportedly took a loan of Rs 40,000 to hire two contract killers to gang-rape and murder his sister-in-law, police said.

Police have arrested the accused, while the two killers are absconding. The man is a resident of Meerut district of western UP. The incident took place on January 21 near the Nanu canal in Meerut.

Police recovered her remains including her skull from a nearby forest on Friday. Police sources said that the body was charred beyond recognition and it was identified by the parents of the victim's parents on the basis of her partially-burnt clothes, footwear, ring, hair with a clip intact and undergarments all recovered from the crime scene. The body was later sent for autopsy.

According to the police, the victim was gang-raped by her brother-in-law and two others before being strangled to death and set on fire with the intent to destroy the evidence. As per sources, the man, identified as Ashish, was in a relationship with the victim who was his wife’s younger sister.

During interrogation, the alleged perpetrator of the crime claimed that the victim was blackmailing him and he finding no other way to settle the issue, planned her murder. He sought help from a hospital worker, Shubham, who then brought in another associate, Deepak.