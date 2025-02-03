Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus; porter held

MUMBAI: A porter allegedly raped a woman in an empty coach of a long-distance train at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, police said.

The police have arrested the porter following the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The "middle-aged" woman and her son arrived on Saturday night at the Bandra Terminus by an outstation train. After getting down, she entered another train which had pulled into the other side of the platform, an official said on Sunday.