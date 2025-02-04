11-year-old hearing-speech impaired, mentally challenged girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: An eleven-year-old hearing and speech-impaired mentally challenged girl was abducted and allegedly raped by an unidentified accused.
The girl is an orphan and was living with her 80-year-old grandmother and middle-aged uncle in a hut in Narsinghgarh town.
She went missing from the hut late on Sunday night and was allegedly raped in the adjoining jungles in Narsinghgarh area of central Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.
She was found by her kin in the neighbouring jungles (located behind the PWD guest house) on Sunday morning, but the family initially didn’t report the matter to the police.
The local police came to know about the incident on Monday afternoon from those living in the neighbourhood of the girl's family.
The police team rushed to the spot and took the girl for medical examination at a government hospital in Rajgarh district, but the doctors referred her to Hamidia Government Hospital in neighbouring Bhopal after noticing her condition.
According to Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG-Bhopal Range) OP Tripathi, “the medical examination of the girl has revealed injuries in her privates, which is indicative of possible sexual assault. A case of rape has already been registered under provisions of the BNS, besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act 2012."
The girl is under continuous care of doctors at Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital.
Multiple teams have been constituted by the Rajgarh district police superintendent Aditya Mishra to crack the case.
However, the girl being hearing and speech impaired and mentally challenged is not being able to respond even to sign language experts.