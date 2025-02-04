11-year-old hearing-speech impaired, mentally challenged girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: An eleven-year-old hearing and speech-impaired mentally challenged girl was abducted and allegedly raped by an unidentified accused.

The girl is an orphan and was living with her 80-year-old grandmother and middle-aged uncle in a hut in Narsinghgarh town.

She went missing from the hut late on Sunday night and was allegedly raped in the adjoining jungles in Narsinghgarh area of central Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.

She was found by her kin in the neighbouring jungles (located behind the PWD guest house) on Sunday morning, but the family initially didn’t report the matter to the police.