Activist Damania alleges Rs 88 crore scam in agriculture department under Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

MUMBAI: Activist Anjali Damania on Tuesday alleged a Rs 88 crore 'scam' in the agriculture department when NCP leader Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra.

Despite the Union government's 2016 directive to transfer money directly to farmers' bank accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the agriculture department purchased equipment and fertilisers for distribution to farmers at inflated rates, she claimed.

Reaction from Munde's office to the allegations was awaited.

The NCP leader, now minister for Food and Civil Supplies, is already under fire over the arrest of his aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat told reporters that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will "certainly take notice" of the allegations and order an inquiry.

Speaking at a press conference here, Damania presented documents related to the alleged scam.

"These documents are proof of how a minister siphoned off farmers' money and violated laws. As per the government resolution (GR) on DBT, all scheme-related funds were to be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts, except for certain government entities such as Mahabeej, KVK, and MAIDC, which produce their own goods. However, this rule was disregarded," Damania claimed.

She referred to a GR dated September 12, 2018, which listed 62 components under DBT.