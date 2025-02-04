Bihar beckons as PM, Rahul, Pawar to visit state in Feb

PATNA: The cream of India’s political leadership will descend on Bihar this month, raising an early bugle to the state’s assembly election slated for later this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans to go to Bhagalpur in eastern Bihar in February. The date for his visit is not yet known.

He will launch several welfare schemes for farmers and release the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojna that will benefit around 13 crore farmers nationwide. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrives in Patna on February 5, his second visit in less than a month.

State Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Gandhi will participate in the politically significant birth anniversary function of freedom fighter Jaglal Choudhary, popularly called “Gandhi of Bihar’.