Bihar police destroy opium crops worth Rs 20 crore in Rohtas district

PATNA: Bihar police destroyed opium crops worth Rs 20 crore during a special operation against drug trafficking in Rohtas district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team reached Belauja Sondila village under Nauhatta police station limits and destroyed opium crops spread over about 10 acres of land. Located along the Sone River, the village is a known safe zone for Maoists to cultivate opium.

The team, led by the Rohtas SP, included the DSP, 23 station house officers, and 500 policemen.

Speaking to the media, Rohtas SP Raushan Kumar stated, "Opium cultivation is a major source of income for the Maoists. We are working to identify individuals involved in this cultivation. These cultivators are beneficiaries of illegal money and will be prosecuted under the law. While Naxal activities have been largely controlled, some Maoists remain active in the region. The local police station has been put on alert, and the SHO has been instructed to enhance surveillance as a precautionary measure."

A senior officer involved in the operation explained that Belauja Sondila and nearby Singhpur villages are surrounded by Kaimur hills and the Sone River, making it challenging for the police to monitor the area effectively.

Another officer claimed that the entire riverine belt was being used for opium cultivation in collaboration with Maoists.