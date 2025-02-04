BJP MP Dr Laxman urges national holiday for Jain Tirthankars’ birth anniversaries

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: BJP Member of Parliament Dr K. Laxman has urged the government to declare a national holiday on the birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Rishabdev and Bhagwan Mahavir.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, Dr Laxman highlighted the significant contributions of the two revered Jain Tirthankars and their enduring legacy in promoting non-violence, peace, and compassion.
“Declaring national holidays on their birth anniversaries would be a significant step in honouring their contributions to peace and promoting the values of non-violence and harmony,” he said. “It would not only be a moment of celebration for the Jain community but for all those who cherish peace and spiritual growth.”
Bhagwan Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism and a key figure in its religious and philosophical development. Born in the early 6th century BCE in Bihar, he articulated core Jain principles, including ahimsa (non-violence), aparigraha (non-possession), and anekantavada (non-absolutism). His teachings have profoundly influenced Jainism and Indian spirituality.
Similarly, Bhagwan Rishabdev, the first Jain Tirthankar, is revered as Adinath, a title signifying his primacy. His teachings laid the moral and philosophical foundations of Jainism, emphasising self-control, meditation, and living in harmony with nature.