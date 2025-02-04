BJP MP Dr Laxman urges national holiday for Jain Tirthankars’ birth anniversaries

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: BJP Member of Parliament Dr K. Laxman has urged the government to declare a national holiday on the birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Rishabdev and Bhagwan Mahavir.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, Dr Laxman highlighted the significant contributions of the two revered Jain Tirthankars and their enduring legacy in promoting non-violence, peace, and compassion.

“Declaring national holidays on their birth anniversaries would be a significant step in honouring their contributions to peace and promoting the values of non-violence and harmony,” he said. “It would not only be a moment of celebration for the Jain community but for all those who cherish peace and spiritual growth.”