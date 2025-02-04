BJP, SP set for crucial battle in bypoll in UP's Hindutva heartland

LUCKNOW: The stage is set for the Milkipur assembly seat bypoll in the Faizabad parliamentary segment, a crucial battle between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP).

Polling in the reserved constituency, a part of the Hindutva heartland of Ayodhya, will be held on Wednesday with the results to be announced on February 8. Both Milikipur and Ayodhya assembly seats are part of the Faizabad LS constituency.

The bypoll for the assembly seat was warranted after sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Awadhesh Prasad vacated it following his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Faizabad.

Prasad had drubbed BJP’s two-time MP Lallu Singh in a shocking defeat to the saffron brigade in Faizabad, which came in the backdrop of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Temple by PM Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.

The battle for Milkipur has settled for a direct contest primarily between the BJP and the SP with both parties deploying battery of senior leaders for campaigning. While BJP, keeping the caste configuration of the seat, has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan against SP’s Ajeet Prasad, son of Awdhesh Prasad.

