Delhi court junks defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor accusing him of defamation.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal refused to summon Tharoor saying prima facie "no ingredients of defamation" was made in the complaint.

Chandrasekhar alleged Tharoor defamed him by making false and derogatory statements on national television as he claimed the BJP leader bribed voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency during 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Tharoor made the allegations with the intent to lower his reputation and to impact the result of the last general elections while knowing fully well that the statements were false," said Chandrasekhar.