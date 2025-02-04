‘Healthy’ counter to Maoist menace in Dantewada

RAIPUR: In what is seen as a major relief to the tribal inhabitants of Potali, in the Maoist-affected Kuakonda block of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, a healthcare centre built in 2003, has finally become functional after two decades.
South Bastar, witnessing a consistent decline in areas seen as the strongholds of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), has created good scope for Potali, where the services of the sub-health centre are resumed for the local adivasi community. It was stalled earlier owing to Maoist violence.
“It was the state government’s endeavour to ensure sustainable resilient health services reach every tribal pockets that Potali sub-health centre was re-built after the Maoists destroyed it. There was also an apparent threat after the work started to begin on the health centre”, Mayank Chaturvedi, a Dantewada collector said.
The collector added that the efforts of the district administration, health department, collaboration from local communities, and consultation services from the World Health Organisation (WHO) helped realise the goal.
The WHO appreciated the ‘remarkable achievement’ and cited it as a significant milestone in improving health services in the challenging region. The project’s accomplishment is seen as a model of ‘how dedicated efforts can deliver essential healthcare even in the most challenging environments’.
The government’s decision in the year 2021 to develop Potali as an Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center, supported by the WHO India, signalled a turning point. However, the construction faced setbacks in 2023 after the deadly Maoist attack when 10 security personnel and a civilian were killed after a powerful IED explosion hit their vehicle. The incident halted the health service plan.
“Originally built in 2003, the sub-Health Centre at Potali could not begin its operations due to persistent threats from Maoists, forcing villagers to depend on a temporary health centre located far away some 10 km or more. The situation was
particularly difficult for women, who endured many challenges in accessing healthcare services”, a government spokesperson stated.
With the successful commencement of much-needed health services, it has now been transformed into an Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre with technical assistance from WHO India, support from the Centre’s Aspirational Block Programme, and the state government’s Niyaad Nellnar scheme.
The newly functional facility now caters to the healthcare needs of over 2,500 residents from three nearby villages, providing services like a six-bedded ward and consultations from qualified medical personnel, including a community health officer, a rural health officer, and 26 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. The sub-health centre at Potali officially became operational on January 1 this year.
“We have been waiting for such a health centre facility close to our area for several years. It’s a big relief, especially for the women for medical treatment,” said Lalita Mandvi, a local sarpanch.