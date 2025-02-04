In a volatile world, India-EU ties a factor of stability: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the relationship between India and the European Union has become “more important than ever before,” especially in the context of global volatility and uncertainty.

“In a world that promises to be so volatile and so uncertain, a stronger India-EU relationship can be an important stabilizing factor," Jaishankar said during his keynote address at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi.

"India is certainly cognizant of the greater strategic awakening of Europe in the last few years. That too can serve as a driver of deeper engagement,” Jaishankar added.

He also pointed out that awareness of Europe's growing strategic consciousness in recent year would act as a catalyst for deeper collaboration between the two sides.