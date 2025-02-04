In a volatile world, India-EU ties a factor of stability: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the relationship between India and the European Union has become “more important than ever before,” especially in the context of global volatility and uncertainty.
“In a world that promises to be so volatile and so uncertain, a stronger India-EU relationship can be an important stabilizing factor," Jaishankar said during his keynote address at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi.
"India is certainly cognizant of the greater strategic awakening of Europe in the last few years. That too can serve as a driver of deeper engagement,” Jaishankar added.
He also pointed out that awareness of Europe's growing strategic consciousness in recent year would act as a catalyst for deeper collaboration between the two sides.
Jaishankar pointed to examples such as enhanced defence, security, and technology cooperation as evidence of this strengthening partnership.
“We already see that happening, for example, in closer defence in security and technology cooperation. The bottom line is that the India-EU relationship is more important than ever before,” Jaishankar added.
The minister also highlighted the increasing “intensive engagement” with the European Commission in recent years.
India and the EU are two of the world’s largest economies, with shared synergies and vast trade and investment potential. The EU is India’s largest trading partner, while India ranks as the EU's ninth-largest partner in terms of bilateral goods trade.
According to the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan, the total value of EU-India trade in goods reached €113.3 billion in 2023. The EU remains the primary export destination for Indian goods. In 2023, India exported €64.9 billion worth of goods to the EU, while importing €48.4 billion from the EU, resulting in a trade surplus of €16.5 billion for India.