India-Bhutan strengthen defence ties: Lt Gen Batoo Tshering meets Rajnath Singh

The Chief Operations Officer (COO), of Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Batoo Tshering met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday and held discussions concerning a wide range of issues on bilateral relations, with a strong emphasis on defence cooperation.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's readiness to support Bhutan in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence equipment and assets to augment the capacities of Bhutan, as per its national priorities and in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy."

The top Bhutanese military commander is on a six-day visit to India from Saturday. This visit coincided with the two-day visit of the Bhutanese King His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who was in India on February 2 and 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

During the meeting, Lt Gen Batoo Tshering expressed his gratitude for India's continued support in modernizing Bhutan’s defence infrastructure and training RBA personnel. He also reaffirmed the RBA’s commitment to working closely with India to achieve a shared vision of regional peace and prosperity. The MoD highlighted that this visit was part of ongoing high-level engagements aimed at deepening bilateral defence and security relations.