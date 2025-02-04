India has robust system to tackle pandemics: Health Minister Nadda tells Parliament

NEW DELHI: India has a very robust system to deal with future pandemics and public health emergencies, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda asserted in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda highlighted the steps taken by the government in the last 10 years to strengthen India's health system, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has proven under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we have got a very robust system to address the issue of any pandemic that comes, the minister said.

Listing out India's capabilities, Nadda said the country has the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), which oversees and keeps surveillance.

"It is the apex body which takes care of the diseases and the pathogens, and the other emerging virus mutation, which takes place," he added.

Under the NCDC, he said the country has an integrated disease surveillance programme, a platform for disease surveillance.

"We have got the RRT, which is called the rapid response team, which is there in the states. And we have got very decentralised multidisciplinary teams for health control and containment. And also, we have got an integrated health information platform where advanced data with analysis and analytical data and data modelling tools are there," the minister said.

"We give real-time reporting for all the emerging pandemics or the there are chances of having any pandemic."