India inks contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday inked a contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.

The Defence Ministry made the announcement in a post on X.

The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"Ministry of Defence today inked a contract with Russia for the procurement of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. These missiles will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the @indiannavy's submarine fleet," it wrote on the social media platform.