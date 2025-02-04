Nation

India inks contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles

The Defence Ministry made the announcement on X, stating that the missiles would significantly augment the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.
The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.(Photo| X/ Ministry of Defence)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday inked a contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.

The Defence Ministry made the announcement in a post on X.

The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"Ministry of Defence today inked a contract with Russia for the procurement of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. These missiles will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the @indiannavy's submarine fleet," it wrote on the social media platform.

Defence Ministry
Indian Navy
India-Russia

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com