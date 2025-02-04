Indian Army partners with IIT Guwahati for epoxy bamboo-based composites

GUWAHATI: The Army’s Tezpur-based 4 Corps in Assam and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research, design and fabrication of Epoxy bamboo-based composites.
Bamboo-based composites could replace traditional building materials used in the construction of bunkers in high-altitude areas.
“The project will culminate in the construction of multiple defence works in high-altitude terrain for field trials, where they will be subjected to small arms fire and endure an entire weather cycle,” a defence statement said.
“The fabricated panels will provide the same level of protection, albeit with reduced weight, which will decrease the time and effort required for ferrying supplies, ultimately enhancing force preservation,” the statement added.
It will be a lengthy process considering that the issue at hand entails research and design by the IIT Guwahati in consultation with the Army.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Maj Gen Rohin Bawa, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Red Horns Division, and Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati.
“This initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Indian Army’s capabilities which are aligned with the Chief of the Army Staff’s ‘Decade of Transformation’ vision,” the defence statement said.
The Army viewed the initiative as a significant step toward innovation and collaboration, setting new standards for cooperation between government research and development institutions and military educational bodies to drive technological progress.
“The partnership between Gajraj Corps and IIT Guwahati is beyond an agreement and represents a shared commitment in exploring new technological frontiers and addressing modern battlefield challenges,” the statement said.
The GOC highlighted the Indian Army’s efforts to integrate niche technologies, emphasising the importance of the MoU in developing deployable solutions for the operational area.
He highlighted the collaborative role of academia, industry, researchers and start-ups in fostering a whole-of-nation approach and expressed confidence that this partnership will contribute to ground-breaking achievements and support the nation’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.