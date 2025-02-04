Indian Army partners with IIT Guwahati for epoxy bamboo-based composites

GUWAHATI: The Army’s Tezpur-based 4 Corps in Assam and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research, design and fabrication of Epoxy bamboo-based composites.

Bamboo-based composites could replace traditional building materials used in the construction of bunkers in high-altitude areas.

“The project will culminate in the construction of multiple defence works in high-altitude terrain for field trials, where they will be subjected to small arms fire and endure an entire weather cycle,” a defence statement said.

“The fabricated panels will provide the same level of protection, albeit with reduced weight, which will decrease the time and effort required for ferrying supplies, ultimately enhancing force preservation,” the statement added.

It will be a lengthy process considering that the issue at hand entails research and design by the IIT Guwahati in consultation with the Army.