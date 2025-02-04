International film fest seeks to send healing touch, message of peace in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Relative peace has come as an opportunity for Manipur to attempt a healing touch through films. The ethnic violence-hit and internally-partitioned state will celebrate the 2nd edition of Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival (EIIFF) from February 6-9 in Imphal. The first edition was held in April 2022 and the second edition of the biennial event could not be held last year due to violence.

Designed to promote the art of cinema and position Manipur as a strategic hub for independent filmmaking, EIIFF 2025 is a collaborative venture of Manipur State Film Development Society and Manipur State Film & Television Institute.

The festival memento, which features the Manipuri pony, symbolises the enduring spirit of cinema and the state’s artistic resilience. The memento’s creator, well-known artist Robin Wahengbam, said his design concept was inspired by the relentless energy of both the film industry and the Manipuri pony, aiming to spotlight the need for conservation of this endangered indigenous breed.

Festival director and MSFDS secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum said the festival would feature 54 films, including 38 international titles. He said over 50 guests, including filmmakers and film producers, from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities would attend the festival.

“Because of paucity of time to seek political clearance, we could not invite our international guests despite it being an international event. They were willing to come. We are feeling embarrassed,” Bachaspatimayum said.