Jharkhand: Complaint against Rahul, Sonia for making derogatory remarks against President Droupadi Murmu

RANCHI: A complaint has been lodged against the leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi at the SC-ST police station in Ranchi for using derogatory remarks against President Droupadi Murmu following her address to the Parliament after the Budget on January 31.

After President Murmu addressed the Parliament to open the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi used the phrase “poor thing” to describe Murmu; she noted that the President seemed to be getting very tired, and said, “By the end she could hardly speak, the poor thing.”

This complaint has been filed by Anjali Lakra, a resident of Namkum in Ranchi. According to Lakra, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi insulted President Droupadi Murmu by calling her boring, poor lady and tired under a well-planned conspiracy.

“President Murmu, who holds the highest post in India, the first civilian of India, the Chief of Army Staff of the three armed forces, was mentally and physically tortured in a planned manner,” stated Lakra in her complaint. This insult/torture is an insult/torture to the entire Scheduled Tribe society as well as the entire country, she added.