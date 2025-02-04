One-third of India’s coasts under erosion threats; Gujarat tops

NEW DELHI: Over one-third of India’s coastline has been under the threat of erosion in the past three decades. Gujarat has the longest coastline under threat of erosion, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) monitored India's coastal areas from 1990 to 2018 through multi-spectral satellite images and ground surveys.

The Centre has observed that 33.6% of the Indian coastline was vulnerable to erosion, 26.9% was under accretion (growing), and 39.6% was stable.

This long-term shoreline analysis indicates that Gujarat’s coast is 537.5 Km (28%), followed by Tamil Nadu’s 422.94 km (42.7%), West Bengal's 323.07 km (60.5%), Andhra Pradesh's 294.89 km(28.7) and Kerala 275.33 km (46.4) are eroding.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has estimated the vulnerability of the Indian coastline based on seven coastal parameters: shoreline change rate, sea-level change rate, coastal elevation, coastal slope, coastal geomorphology, significant wave height, and tidal range.