People migrating to metros due to poverty, unemployment in rural areas: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: A lot of people are migrating from rural areas to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore due to poverty and unemployment, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event, Gadkari said people are also migrating to urban areas because they are not getting fair prices for their agricultural produce.

"Because of the unemployment, because of the poverty, there is a lot of migration from rural India to urban India. That is the reason today we are seeing a lot of problems in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Chennai, and Bangalore," he said.

The road transport and highway minister said flex engine vehicles are coming in India and ethanol pumps are being opened in the country and this will increase the income of farmers.

"This is the sector where we can support agriculture. Earlier we used to call farmers 'anna daata', but our government has made farmers 'urja daata' too," he added.

Noting that hydrogen is the fuel for the future, Gadkari said, "Our dream is to become an exporter of hydrogen fuel."

He emphasised that sustainable aviation fuel is the most important thing.