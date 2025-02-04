PM Modi set to address Lok Sabha at 5pm, reply to Motion of Thanks debate

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Lok Sabha at around 5 pm on Tuesday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Modi's office said, "PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the Lok Sabha at around 5 PM this evening."

The prime minister is expected to take on his government's critics and dwell at length about its successes.

The discussion began on Monday as the ruling National Democratic Alliance members highlighted the achievements of the government, while opposition MPs sought to put it in a dock over a host of issues.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken on Monday, slamming the government over its "failed" Make in India policy, among other issues.

Rahul claimed the reason China is inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed and India is refusing to produce. He presented an alternative vision which greatly enhances the participation of Dalits, tribals and OBCs, and also ensures the energy and mobility revolution is not given up to the Chinese.

Rahul, however, conceded that successive governments, be it the Congress-led UPA or the the BJP-led NDA, have not been able to tackle unemployment and give a clear cut answer to the youth on employment.