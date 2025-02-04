Police will be held accountable for crimes in areas under their jurisdiction, says CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that police officers will be held accountable for major crimes taking place in the areas under their jurisdiction.
Interacting with the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police here on Tuesday, CM Mann said that effective and responsive policing should be ensured to check crime in the state.
He said that justice should be dispensed to the people and ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood should be cemented.
Mann further said that the state government will embark major police reforms to ensure that people are benefited from it. He added that the motive is to ensure that the hard-earned peace of the state is maintained by all ways and means.
He noted that the state government has already laid major thrust on the modernisation of the Police in the state and Punjab Police is today being equipped with world-class vehicles.
Mann further said that unlawful activities should be dealt with a heavy hand and those involved in this crime should not be spared. He added that police officers should focus on intelligence gathering and dispensation of justice to the common man.
The CM said that war against drugs should be transformed into a mass movement and Panchayats should be encouraged for this motive. He added that the supply line of drugs in the state must be further snapped with heavy hand. He also said that a zero tolerance policy should be adopted against the drug menace and no one involved in this heinous crime should be spared.
The CM said that he will monitor the action against drugs on a daily basis, adding that strategy must be formulated to make the youth at school and college level aware of the ill effects of drugs.
Mann said that the state government is firmly committed for wiping out organised crime in the state and strict action should be taken against the gangsters. He said that no one should be allowed to take law in their hands and exemplary action should be taken against them.
He directed the police to take severe action against gangsters so that they do not create any nuisance.
The CM said that strict action should be taken against the gangsters so that it acts as a deterrent for these anti-social elements. He also asked the officers to make sure that a complete roadmap is formulated for checking the petty crimes in the state.
He said that all the black sheeps amongst the Police force should be identified and strict action should be taken against them. Mann said that these cops with dubious character are bringing bad name to the Police and this should be checked.
The CM also batted for better coordination of Police with the general public to check the crime rate across the state.
Dwelling on another issue, Mann asked the officers to conduct surprise checking in the area under their jurisdiction. He said that the motive should not be fault finding but it should be aimed at streamlining the affairs pertaining to law and order.
Mann said that this will enhance the efficiency of the Punjab Police and ensure the safety and security of the people.