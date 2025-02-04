Police will be held accountable for crimes in areas under their jurisdiction, says CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that police officers will be held accountable for major crimes taking place in the areas under their jurisdiction.

Interacting with the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police here on Tuesday, CM Mann said that effective and responsive policing should be ensured to check crime in the state.

He said that justice should be dispensed to the people and ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood should be cemented.

Mann further said that the state government will embark major police reforms to ensure that people are benefited from it. He added that the motive is to ensure that the hard-earned peace of the state is maintained by all ways and means.

He noted that the state government has already laid major thrust on the modernisation of the Police in the state and Punjab Police is today being equipped with world-class vehicles.

Mann further said that unlawful activities should be dealt with a heavy hand and those involved in this crime should not be spared. He added that police officers should focus on intelligence gathering and dispensation of justice to the common man.