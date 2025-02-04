Rajnath Singh rejects Rahul Gandhi’s claims in LS, accuses LoP of making false charges against Army chief

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dismissed Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi’s speech made in the House on Monday.

Singh, in his capacity as Defence Minister, refuted Rahul Gandhi’s allegations concerning the Army Chief's statement on the India-China border situation.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Singh said, “The Army Chief’s remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. The government has shared these details in Parliament.”

Refuting Rahul Gandhi's allegations, the Defence Minister stated in the same extensive post on ‘X’ that the words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest,” the minister remarked.

He continued, in the same post targeting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying, “If at all there is Indian territory into which China has come, this is 38,000 sq.km in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict and 5,180 sq.km illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Shri Rahul Gandhi may consider introspecting about this phase of our history.”