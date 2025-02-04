Royalty share well-guarded recipes, culinary practices at Jaipur Lit Fest

JAIPUR: Billed as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 has brought together a vibrant mix of writers and thinkers exploring the transformative power of literature and its unique ability to connect people across cultures.
Sessions on Food and Culinary cultures across the globe is a special highlight of the JLF this year – and a session on ‘Royal Recipe Traditions’ featuring Rohini Rana and Fiona Carnarvon was a delectable delight.
In a free-wheeling chat with Meru Gokhale, a seasoned publishing professional, Rana and Fiona discussed their books on the cuisine of royalty in different parts of the world.
In this session presented by TNIE, Rohini and Fiona the duo reflected on how royal recipes remained exclusive so far and how they have brought these recipes out of locked chests to the public through their recent books.
In the session, Rohini shared details of her fine new book, Rana Cookbook.
Rohini Rana, born in Uttar Pradesh in India, married into the Rana royalty of Nepal. Besides being an author, Rohini has been a restaurateur. She spoke at length on how her book is an endeavour to delve into the rich royal cuisine of the Ranas and revealed how she now curates recipes for the masses.
"As I was growing up, I found it is important to hang on to these old traditions and try to preserve them. That is, I think, most important in today's fast-changing culinary practices happening these days along with the bad digestive practices. And I think it's important to preserve culinary heritage and literature as the Rana family of Nepal is famous for culturally rich cuisines with Lucknow roots."
During the session, Rohini talked about food culture of the Rana family of Nepal. She said that dal, bhat and tarkari (vegetables and meat) are the staple food in Nepal.
She then said, "In the Rana family, no one eats breakfast because they have lunch before 10 am," adding that is the best meal of her day.
"Then you go to the office from 10 am to 5 pm, where you have a mid-day meal called 'khaja' at 3 o' clock, which will consist of betan rice, vegetables, meat and sweets like jalebi," she further said.
"Dinner would be at 7:30 pm mostly, on a wooden stool in the kitchen, and a Brahmin lady or person of your own caste serves the food," she continued.
In the same session, Lady Fiona Carnarvon spoke at length about her book, At Home at Highclere.
Her much-acclaimed volume has virtually thrown open the doors to Highclere Castle in England.
Fiona revealed how her effort was to showcase recipes from across the centuries in a bid to make the royal cuisine available to her readers.
She also reflected on how the Highclere Castle has been the location of the award-winning show Downton Abbey which made the session even more appetising for the audience at JLF.
Rohini and Fiona, although divided by distance, united over their love for food. The two speakers, members of royalty themselves, revealed how their recipes cook up a taste of the royal life and how that is closely intertwined with the culture of their spaces.