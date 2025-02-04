Royalty share well-guarded recipes, culinary practices at Jaipur Lit Fest

In the session, Rohini shared details of her fine new book, Rana Cookbook.

Rohini Rana, born in Uttar Pradesh in India, married into the Rana royalty of Nepal. Besides being an author, Rohini has been a restaurateur. She spoke at length on how her book is an endeavour to delve into the rich royal cuisine of the Ranas and revealed how she now curates recipes for the masses.

"As I was growing up, I found it is important to hang on to these old traditions and try to preserve them. That is, I think, most important in today's fast-changing culinary practices happening these days along with the bad digestive practices. And I think it's important to preserve culinary heritage and literature as the Rana family of Nepal is famous for culturally rich cuisines with Lucknow roots."

During the session, Rohini talked about food culture of the Rana family of Nepal. She said that dal, bhat and tarkari (vegetables and meat) are the staple food in Nepal.

She then said, "In the Rana family, no one eats breakfast because they have lunch before 10 am," adding that is the best meal of her day.

"Then you go to the office from 10 am to 5 pm, where you have a mid-day meal called 'khaja' at 3 o' clock, which will consist of betan rice, vegetables, meat and sweets like jalebi," she further said.

"Dinner would be at 7:30 pm mostly, on a wooden stool in the kitchen, and a Brahmin lady or person of your own caste serves the food," she continued.