SC questions Centre over illegal immigrants in camps

What is the idea in keeping hundreds of such illegal immigrants in detention camps for an indefinite period? The Union owes an answer to this question,” a two-judge bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said.

The observation came while considering a matter from 2013. During the course of the hearing, the top court clarified that if an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh has been apprehended and convicted under the Foreigners Act, 1946, they should be immediately deported to their native country after a sentence period.

The bench in its order noted that there are almost 850 illegal migrants detained in correctional homes and sought to know the exact figures. “How many illegal immigrants as on date are in various detention camps/correctional homes after being convicted and having undergone the entire sentence under the Foreigners Act?” the bench asked the Centre.