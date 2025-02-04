'They prefer jacuzzis, photo sessions with poor': PM slams opposition, highlights govt achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took jabs at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his reply to the motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of parliament.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to development, particularly for the country's underprivileged sections, Modi took aim at leaders who “resort to photo sessions in huts of the poor” and suggested they would find discussions about poverty in Parliament “boring.”

While responding to the debate, he pointed out that some leaders were more focused on luxury, citing an example of those obsessed with “jacuzzis and stylish showers” in their homes. “We are focused on bringing water to every house,” he said, taking a veiled dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The comment has been viewed as a reminder of the BJP's allegations against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who has been accused of spending Rs 45 crore on luxury fittings for the Delhi Chief Minister's bungalow. This remark comes just hours before voting takes place tomorrow for the Delhi Assembly election.

PM Modi also took potshots at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi who had recently stated that the Congress was fighting 'the Indian state itself'. "Some leaders speak the language of urban naxals, talk of waging war against Indian state, they cannot understand the Constitution," said PM Modi.

He hit out at Rahul Gandhi's comments on Indian foreign policy too, saying, "Some people feel they are not mature enough if they don't talk about foreign policy, even at the cost of the nation."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was sent to Washington DC to secure an invitation for PM Modi to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President. This was rubbished by Jaishankar who said, "Rahul Gandhi's lies may have political intentions, but they harm the nation abroad."

The PM also slammed the Congress for the alleged remarks by Sonia Gandhi on President Droupadi Murmu. "I can understand political despondency, but why insult the President," said Modi.

Sonia Gandhi's remarks on the President's address to Parliament on Friday sparked controversy, drawing criticism from Rashtrapati Bhavan. "The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak poor thing," Sonia was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

The Prime Minister went on to highlight the achievements of the NDA government, emphasising their efforts in improving the lives of the country’s poor. Modi said that the government had built more than 4 crore houses and provided 12 crore toilets for people living below the poverty line.

“During the monsoon season, it is especially difficult for people to live under temporary roofs, but we have ensured that 4 crore families now have their own homes,” he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about the government's success in lifting 25 crore Indians out of poverty. He took a pointed jibe at the Congress party, questioning their long-standing slogan “Gareebi Hatao” (Remove Poverty slogan of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) which, according to Modi, was only used for political advantage, rather than for real solutions.

Modi stated, "We did not give false slogans, but true development to people."

In a reference to corruption under previous governments, he said, "There was a fashion to call one PM as Mr Clean but he admitted that if Re 1 is sent from Delhi, people got only 15 paise," he said.

Modi highlighted that government schemes had saved a significant amount of money, but "we did not use it to build a 'Sheesh Mahal'."

He added, "Not everyone can understand the difficulty of living under a thatched roof and moments when dreams are crushed."