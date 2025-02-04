‘Third aircraft carrier to replace Vikramaditya’

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy imagining itself as a three aircraft carrier force is in for reality check as the transition is unlikely in the near future. As per sources, the next aircraft carrier, whenever it is ready for sale, will emerge as the replacement of one of the existing aircraft carriers.

Sources privy to the situation said, “By the time the next aircraft carrier, Indigenous Aircraft Carrier-2, is ready for deployment, INS Vikramaditya would be on the verge of completing its operational life.”

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the Indian Navy’s operational necessity required planning of two Indigenous Aircraft Carriers (IAC-2).