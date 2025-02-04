Tiger, wild boar turn friends after falling into well in land of 'Jungle Book'

BHOPAL: The fear of being drowned in a well led a tigress and its potential prey, a wild boar, to turn friends for survival, before being rescued in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district.

The rare sight which was captured on camera took place on Tuesday in the state’s Pench Tiger Reserve – which is also famous as the inspiration for the Jungle Book.

It was at around 8.30 am that the sub-adult tigress and the wild boar it was chasing fell into a well in Hardua village (on the boundary of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) and South Seoni territorial forests) in Seoni district.

On being alerted, a rescue team headed by PTR’s veterinary doctor Dr Akhilesh Mishra rushed to the site and started the rescue operations.