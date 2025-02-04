Two more cheetah cubs born in MP's Kuno National Park, total number now 26

BHOPAL: Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district – the first home of African cheetahs in India – has been blessed with the birth of two more cheetah cubs.

Five-year-old South African cheetah Veera gave birth to two healthy cubs on Tuesday, taking the total number of cheetahs at the KNP to 26, including 14 cubs and 12 adults.

The development came just a day before the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav is scheduled to release more cheetahs out of their enclosures into the free ranging forests at KNP to join Vayu and Agni who were released in the forests in December 2024.

Sharing the information along with videos of the newly born twin cubs on social media platform X, the Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav, posted, “With the start of Basant season, unending joy and excitement fill the air of Kuno as we welcome the arrival of two new cheetah cubs at the KNP. Aged about 5 years, the cheetah Veera brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to two cubs today and we celebrate the hope and future they bring. Congratulations to all who cherish this beautiful moment and especially to the team of officers, vets and field staff who are working tirelessly day and night for Project Cheetah. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs, is now 26.”