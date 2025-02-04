Uttarakhand's UCC: A step backward for personal freedoms, say social influencers

The UCC’s involvement in determining the morality of live-in relationships is another contentious issue. Sumanth believes the state should not be involved in regulating personal relationships between consenting adults.

Drawing from the Supreme Court's ruling that such relationships are not crimes, he stresses that it is not the state's business to decide what is morally acceptable in the private lives of its citizens. "It has been decriminalised, so the state should stay out of it," he adds.

"This is not just a legal issue; it’s about India’s soul. And the real question is, who is it meant to control, and why," asks author and activist Sairah Shah Halim.

Respecting Tradition vs. Individual Rights

The Act’s provision that allows couples in prohibited relationships to seek approval from their community leaders seems to be an attempt to balance tradition with individual rights. However, Sumanth believes this is "completely unnecessary" and constitutes an intrusion into personal privacy. He views this as an overreach of government authority, arguing that individuals should have the freedom to choose their partners without state interference. “It’s none of their business,” he remarks.

Shah Halim adds that; "If the UCC was genuinely about equality, it would focus on universal reforms across all communities. However, the emphasis often seems to fall disproportionately on selective personal laws, such as practices related to marriage, divorce, and inheritance. This selective scrutiny feeds into the narrative that customs of certain religion are somehow "regressive" and in need of state intervention, which stigmatises the entire community.

The UCC is being pushed in a political climate where anti-Muslim rhetoric has become normalised. From CAA-NRC to bulldozer politics, there's a pattern where laws are framed as neutral but disproportionately affect lives of people of different faith. The UCC fits into this broader agenda, making it feel less like a progressive reform and more like a tool for cultural domination, she adds.

By attempting to override Muslim personal laws, the UCC infringes upon the constitutional right to freedom of religion. This isn’t just about legal reform—it’s about imposing a majoritarian worldview that refuses to respect the diversity of India's social fabric. Muslims, along with other minorities, are being told that their identities and practices are negotiable in the name of "uniformity."

The state often weaponises the language of women’s rights to justify the UCC, claiming it will liberate Muslim women. But if women’s empowerment was truly the goal, why is the government silent on issues like rising violence against women, gender pay gaps, or female literacy? Shah Halim added.