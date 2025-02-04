Waqf Bill | Oppn charges on dissent note untrue, completely baseless: Jagadambika Pal

Jagadambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Panel (JPC) on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, says the bill is a need of the hour and the report is expected to be tabled during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. The BJP MP tells Preetha Nair that the new bill will give power to weaker sections in the Muslim community. Excerpts:

The panel report was expected to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Why was it deferred?

It was listed for Monday. Probably it was not taken up because of the ongoing debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and Union Budget. I submitted a copy of the report to the Speaker last week. Now it is his call. I hope the Speaker will give a schedule and time slot soon to table the report on the floor of the House.

Two Opposition MPs – AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and Syed Naseer Hussain of Congress — have alleged that their dissent notes to the report have been redacted by you. Your take?

It is not true. The JPC final report runs into 482 pages and the dissent notes of the Opposition, for 281 pages. How many more pages do they require? According to rules of procedures of the Committee, unparliamentary/derogatory remarks over the functioning of the panel cannot be part of the report. Excluding that, I have incorporated all the clause-by-clause suggestions put forward by the opposition members.

The Opposition alleges that the entire JPC process was ‘undemocratic’ and the chairman bulldozed the proceedings…

The Opposition parties were very much part of the 37 meetings and three study tours of the panel. The members participated in all the meetings and they were given sufficient time from 11am to 6pm during the meetings. The members have also furnished amendments to all 44 clauses to the proposed legislation. All the amendments were passed by voting. In Parliamentary democracy, any amendment/bill is passed by voting of the members.