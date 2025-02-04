Woman kept chained in parents' house for two months rescued in Maharashtra's Jalna

According to the police, the woman, who is in her 20s, had an interfaith marriage, and the couple had a three-year-old son.

Police said she went to visit her parents with the child two months ago.

Upset about the interfaith marriage, the parents refused to allow her to return to her husband and kept her chained in the house, where they lived in isolation.

The official said despite repeated attempts, the husband was unable to bring her back and was denied entry into the house, following which he moved the court.

He said a police team raided the house, rescued Shahnaz and her son, and handed them over to the husband through a government lawyer.

The official said a case has not been registered against the parents so far, and action will be taken if the woman lodges a complaint.