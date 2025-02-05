2 cheetah cubs born in Kuno, count rises to 26

BHOPAL: Two more cheetah cubs have been born in Kuno National Park (KNP), located in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district. This is the first home of African cheetahs in India.

Five-year-old South African cheetah Veera gave birth to two healthy cubs on Tuesday, taking the cheetah population at KNP to 26 — 14 cubs and 12 adults.

The development came just a day before CM Mohan Yadav is scheduled to release more cheetahs out of the enclosures into the free-ranging forests at KNP to join the SA male coalition Vayu and Agni, who was released in the forests in December 2024.

Sharing the information along with videos of the cubs on X, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, posted, “With the start of Basant season, unending joy and excitement fill the air of Kuno as we welcome the arrival of two new cheetah cubs at the KNP.

Aged about 5 years, the cheetah Veera brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to two cubs today, and we celebrate the hope and future they bring…”